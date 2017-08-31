Toe out of line will put football career at risk

A JUBILEE Pocket man decided to breach his Safe Night Precinct ban on the very day the Queensland Government introduced ID scanners.

On July 1 at 9.12pm, Mitchell Duncan Whitton, 18, tried to gain entry into Booms nightclub.

After the scanner revealed he was banned, police spoke to Whitton and he told them that he then remembered his ban.

Prosecutor Bernhard Berger said Whitton was subject to an initial ban notice from April 26 to May 3 which was further extended to August 3.

Defence lawyer Elizabeth Smith said Whitton was intending on catching a taxi after a house party before his friends convinced him to have some drinks with them.

"This was on July 1, the first day of ID scanners and (it turns out) they work because he was picked up immediately,” she said.

"There are no allegations he was otherwise misbehaving, he just made the silly decision to go into a club on this occasion.”

Ms Smith said Whitton was making inroads in his football career, and a recorded conviction would winder his international ambitions.

"He is currently playing at an A-grade level at football and has been spoken to by his coach about travelling overseas,” she said.

"He has prospects of of playing overseas in Wales, UK and possibly France and has spoken about exploring that at the end of the season.

"A conviction will have an impact on his ability to get a visa.”

Magistrate Simon Young said Whitton had demonstrated a history of disregarding police banning notices and asked why he shouldn't consider issuing a court banning notice.

"Police banning notices have had no effect in slowing his behaviour down, (but) a court banning notice breach could lead to prison,” he said.

Ms Smith replied that Whitton had cooperated with security and police and did not demonstrate bad behaviour.

"If there was any adverse behaviour on behalf of (Whitton) there would be no question about that, but in this circumstance it was very different. If he put a toe out of line he would have been charged with assault or (obstruction),” she said.

"He was not simply out for trouble, and that is significant as to whether you should impose a banning order.

"The idea of banning notice is to leave that out of the bar and stop it from happening and on this occasion that behaviour was not occurring.”

Magistrate Young slapped Whitton with a court banning notice for six months to ensure his pattern of behaviour did not continue.

"You do have a recent and relative history of disregarding police banning charges with two entries from May,” he said.

"Earlier in May, you were in court for drug related matters, and in August last year for common assault and public nuisance, your behaviour continues and it is just unacceptable.

"I am exercising my discretion to ban you from attending any licenced premise in the safe night precinct for six months. I'm not going to take the risk as your alcohol consumption will create problems these banning notices are designed to prevent.

"If you contravene the court banning notice, periods of imprisonment will apply and you can kiss your football career goodbye.

"This is your final warning.”

Whitton was also fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.