Toilet block to be re-wired

The internal lights at the Airlie Beach foreshore toilets on the Whitsunday Sailing Club side are set to be fixed.
by Jacob Wilson

WORK on the internal toilet lights at the Airlie Beach foreshore toilet block near the Whitsunday Sailing Club are two weeks away from starting.

With the lights not currently working, the toilet block is plunged into darkness, causing a concern for people using the facility at night.

Whitsunday Regional Council lodged an insurance claim into the work as the toilet block needs to be re-wired.

Division one councillor Jan Clifford said the insurance claim was now approved and a local contractor was set to begin in two weeks.

The toilets will be closed when work begins.

In the meantime, Cr Clifford advised people to use other amenity blocks when in the area at night, such as the lagoon toilets which have recently had solar panels installed.

