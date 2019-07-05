Tokyo Olympics a step closer for Mackay duo

TOP SCORER: Jacob Anderson of Australia celebrates after scoring during the Men's FIH Field Hockey Pro League semi-final match between Australia and Great Britain.

TOP SCORER: Jacob Anderson of Australia celebrates after scoring during the Men's FIH Field Hockey Pro League semi-final match between Australia and Great Britain. Charles McQuillan

THE Tokyo Olympics are one step closer for Mackay's fastest rising hockey star, Jacob Anderson.

Anderson and fellow Mackay product Matthew Swann helped the Kookaburras claim the inaugural FIH Pro League trophy last week.

They helped Australia overcome world champion team Belgium 3-2 in the grand final.

While Swann is a veteran on the international stage, newcomer Anderson said the experience was "surreal”.

"There was a bit of intimidation for me only being relatively new,” he said.

"A lot of the older guys came up and said 'you're here for a reason, you're not here to fill a spot, you're here because you're good enough'.

"It helped a lot. I grew up watching these guys play. For them to say that still doesn't feel right, but it motivates you so much.”

The young forward found a refreshed love for the sport after he stood in front of roaring European crowds.

"It was different, all the Dutch crowds were super friendly,” he said.

"They love hockey. When we scored it went quiet, but if we did a set with good skill they would applaud it.”

Anderson was blown away by Europe's support of hockey.

"In Belgium it was pouring rain in the second half and everyone in the grandstand stayed and kept dancing and drinking,” he recalled.

"That was cool to see because if it started raining in Australia the crowd would probably find cover or leave.”

Anderson dreams of playing in the 2020 Olympics and hopes his performance at the Pro League will put his name near the top of the selection list.

"I just need to make sure my form is good and I'm playing well when the time comes,” he said.

His best Pro League performance was undoubtedly the six minute hat-trick he tallied in the semi-final against Great Britain.

Anderson was the highest goal scorer in Australia's 6-1 win over the UK.

"It's one of those games where I felt like I couldn't miss,” he said.

"The team fed me the ball in the right areas, but I think we were just confident as a team and it relayed back to me.”

Anderson said his head was still spinning after a whirlwind 12 months.

He only debuted for the Kookaburras in September last year.

"I never thought I would be in the Kookaburras squad, let alone be part of the Pro League-winning team,” he said.