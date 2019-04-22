Tolo confident Meteorettes will find success without her

Marianna Tolo playing for the Mackay Meteorettes for the first time in 10 years against Rockhampton Cyclones at the Mackay Basketball Stadium.

Marianna Tolo playing for the Mackay Meteorettes for the first time in 10 years against Rockhampton Cyclones at the Mackay Basketball Stadium. Aidan Cureton

NOTHING good lasts forever, but Australian Opal Marianna Tolo hopes when her time with the Mackay Meteorettes ends, she has three wins to leave them with.

The Meteorettes face three games on the road in the first round of the QBL season next week.

Tolo signed on for a one round contract with the Mackay team to fill in until American import Erica Covile arrives.

"Hopefully we can get the team off to a good start with three wins away from home,” she said.

"It will be tough, there are some good opponents in south-east Queensland, but all we can do is try our best.”

Tolo helped the Mackay team to a convincing 118-42 win over an undermanned Rockhampton Cyclones team on Saturday.

This was the first time in over 10 years that she had worn the red and black jersey.

"It was a bit weird, a lot of things have changed since I last played here,” Tolo said.

"But it was nice to be back and to see the local talent and junior talent coming up.”

While her time with the team is limited the Australian NBL player said she was confident the Meteorettes would find success this season.

"I think the group dynamic they have is good,” she said.

"They will keep getting better this season with the more game time they have.

"When I leave and they add the next import piece that will add a whole other layer of depth and dimension to the team.”

The Canberra Capitals centre said even though her age had crept up with her another run in the QBL could be in the cards.

"We'll see how my body holds up, I'm pretty old now,” she said.

"But maybe down the track that's something I could do.”