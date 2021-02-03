Tom Cruise’s son now unrecognisable

MAY 3, 2006 : In this photo provided by Paramount Pictures, actor Tom Cruise poses with his son Connor before heading to the Magic Johnson Theatre in the Harlem neighborhood of New York to promote his new film "Mission Impossible III", 03/05/06. Crui/Fam Cruise/Actor

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son Connor has well and truly grown up, looking barely recognisable as he brandished a massive fish in a photo this week.

The 27-year-old DJ and keen angler proudly displayed his latest catch on Instagram from the back of a boat while on a fishing trip with friends in Costa Rica this week.

Sporting a long, scruffy beard, he's looking very different from how fans may remember him as a child.

"Yellowfin were chewing today," Connor, wearing sunnies, a pair of beige shorts and a long-sleeve rash vest, wrote in the caption while grinning and displaying a huge fish by the tail.

Cruise, 58, and Kidman, 53, who were married from 1990 to 2001, adopted Connor in 1995. They had adopted a daughter, Bella, now 28, three years earlier.

Connor and Bella Cruise. Picture: Instagram

When the Hollywood power couple split, Cruise retained custody of the children.

The Top Gun star also has daughter Suri, 13, with third wife Katie Holmes, 40, while Nicole has daughters Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8, with her second husband Keith Urban, 51.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise split in 2001. Picture: Supplied

Connor made headlines in 2019 when it was revealed he had become a "recruiter" for the church of Scientology with his then-fiancee Silvia Zanchi, who comes from a staunch Scientologist family from Italy. The pair are now married.

He reportedly works at the organisation's Belleair mission, near Clearwater, Florida, which serves as Scientology's power base. This is reportedly also where he lives.

Meanwhile, fashion designer Bella lives in southeast London with her husband Max Parker.

In 2014, Connor opened up to Woman's Day about his relationship with his mother amid reports they rarely spend time together and had drifted apart due to their religious differences.

"I love my mum," he said. "I don't care what people say, I know that me and Mum are solid. I love her a lot. My family means everything. Yeah, I love my music, but the family comes before everything else."

Connor and Bella are both staunch Scientologists. Picture: Instagram

Kidman discussed her kids' commitment to Scientology in 2018.

"They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions," she told Who.

"They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them."

Former DJ Connor Cruise is now a keen fisherman and Scientology boss. Picture: Instagram