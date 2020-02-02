Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Tom Hanks drops in on Gold Coast eatery

by Sophie Chirgwin
2nd Feb 2020 6:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOM Hanks is doing plenty of exploring while calling Australia home.

 

The Hollywood superstar made a visit to a restaurant in rural NSW in his down time while waiting to film the new Elvis biopic.

Tom Hanks was snapped with Riccardo from Mavis’ Kitchen & Cabins at Mount Warning.
Tom Hanks was snapped with Riccardo from Mavis’ Kitchen & Cabins at Mount Warning.

Hanks, a two-time Academy Award winner, on Sunday dined at Mavis' Kitchen & Cabins at Mount Warning.

TOM HANKS SPOTTED ON THE GOLD COAST

The 63-year-old posed for a picture with the manager.

"We are lucky to have lots of important guests," the caption on the restaurant's social media read.

"But we rarely have someone more famous than our Main man and manager Riccardo."

Hanks has extra time on his hands before filming the Elvis movie on the Gold Coast, directed by Aussie filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, as recent flooding delayed the production.

The Courier-Mail previously reported that while cameras were scheduled to roll this month, a spokesperson for the production said the rain event caused a "slight delay by just over a week".

Filming is understood to have been pushed out to the first week of March.

More Stories

Show More
celebrity editors picks filming queensland tom hanks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New addition to Whitsunday Coast Airport

        premium_icon New addition to Whitsunday Coast Airport

        News Whitsunday Regional Council are taking expressions of interest for a previously unutilised area.

        Sassy new business unites dance community

        premium_icon Sassy new business unites dance community

        News A new business, started by two ‘dance mums’, is hoping to be a central hub for the...

        Healthy habits: A century of tea, lollies and memories

        premium_icon Healthy habits: A century of tea, lollies and memories

        Local Faces A Bowen resident has just turned 100-years-old, with her family giving out the...

        Calls for change to laws on lost animals

        premium_icon Calls for change to laws on lost animals

        News One man’s heartbreaking story has triggered a push for measures other than...