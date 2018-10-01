Menu
A tomahawk was used to rob a Sunshine Coast cafe overnight.
A tomahawk was used to rob a Sunshine Coast cafe overnight. Alistair Brightman
Tomahawk latte: Terrifying armed robbery of cafe

1st Oct 2018 7:44 AM | Updated: 8:30 AM

POLICE are searching for a man who used a tomahawk to rob a Sunshine Coast cafe overnight.

The man threatened staff at the Park Place store in Caloundra just before 9pm, demanding they handover cash from the till.

The employee complied and the man fled with a sum of cash.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

The man is described as about 30 years old with a tanned complexion, solid build and a black beard.

He was wearing a black hooded jumper with white text and black jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the matter should call police.

