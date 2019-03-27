Sunlight to chase $10m jackpot in two-week blitz

Sunlight is being aimed at The Everest-Golden Eagle double. Picture: Getty Images

SUNLIGHT could earn a staggering $10 million prizemoney in two weeks if she can win The Everest-Golden Eagle double.

Trainer Tony McEvoy has a long-range plan for his brilliant filly to target the two richest races in the southern hemisphere run in Sydney this year.

The Everest, the world's richest race on turf, is a weight-for-age sprint over 1200m at Royal Randwick on October 19 with total stakes of $14 million.

Racing NSW has yet to announce the new Everest prizemoney split but the winner will earn at least $6 ­million.

Then the inaugural $7.5 million Golden Eagle (1500m), a race restricted to four-year-olds, is run at Rosehill Gardens on November 2, when the winner will earn $4.1 million.

"We want to go for The Everest and we are not ruling out the Golden Eagle,'' McEvoy said.

"She is a gun filly and is at her best on a quick back-up.''

An outstanding three-year-old filly, Sunlight is already among the favourites for both mega-rich money races this year, which is understandable considering her outstanding form this season.

Sunlight, winner of the Magic Millions and a third placegetter in the Golden Slipper last year, has trained on to win three races at Group 1 level this season, including the William Reid Stakes at Moonee Valley last Friday night.

Sunlight wins the Newmarket Handicap at Flemington this month.

She has also won the Coolmore Stud Stakes and Newmarket Handicap this season to take her career earnings to $4,133,950 with the promise of more to come.

Sunlight is the only three-year-old to win against the older horses at Group 1 level at weight-for-age (William Reid) and handicap (Newmarket) level this season.

McEvoy's more immediate aim for Sunlight is the Group 1 $2.5 million T.J. Smith Stakes (1200m) at Royal Randwick on day one of The Championships on April 6.

"We will come to Sydney and the weather will determine where we run,'' McEvoy said.

"I think we would be loathe to run her on a heavy track, so I have her in the T.J. Smith Stakes and the Arrowfield (Stud Stakes, Randwick on April 13) as a back-up.

"She will have the one run in Sydney for the autumn and that will probably be it for her this season.

Luke Currie and Sunlight combine to win the William Reid Stakes.

"She has already done amazing things this season and I want to give her a good spell then aim her at The Everest.''

McEvoy is enjoying a career-best season as a trainer with five Group 1 wins already, including the VCF Orr Stakes winner Manuel, an entry for the Group 3 $160,000 Star Kingdom Stakes (1200m) at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday.

"I want to run Manuel in the Star Kingdom Stakes then head to the All Aged Stakes next month,'' McEvoy said.

"Manuel handles wet tracks so that won't be an issue for him. He ran second to Fifty Stars on a heavy track at Flemington one day.''