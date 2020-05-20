Menu
News

Tony’s Bakehouse to welcome new owner

Anna Wall
20th May 2020 2:30 PM
AFTER 20 years, Tony’s Bakehouse owner Tony Meredith is passing the reins of the business to another Bowen resident and taking some well-deserved “long-service leave”.

The sale is in the final stages of the sale and is expected to be finalised by June 19.

Mr Meredith said he would enjoy some time off is before taking on a new challenge.

“I’m getting excited, I’ve been here for 20 years, since GST first came in,” he said.

“Now it’s automatic, my car just knows where to go in the morning.”

“The whole town is going into shock. We’ve got everyday customers coming in for 20 years saying, ’what are we going to do Tony?’.”

Mr Meredith has worked in bakeries since he left school and said one of the factors associated with owning a business is that the work doesn’t stop when the doors close.

“This is all I’ve done since I left school. I worked for Jochheims, then I got a job at Queens Beach Bakery and worked there for a few years. When they lost their bread contract I took over the lease of the shop in town and here I am 20 years later,” he said.

“I want a break, I’ve got my two little girls full-time and it’s time for something different.

“I bought a new boat last year and it’s just sitting there. I have a beer looking at it each afternoon, saying ‘it won’t be long now’.”

Mr Meredith said he was considering stepping into a labouring role for a while and expanding his knowledge in a different area.

The new owner is expected to keep things fairly similar but is planning some new additions to the menu.

“She’s done food before and I think she’ll be doing the same but with fresh juices, some healthier food options as well,” Mr Meredith said.

“I think it’ll work well. You’ve gotta cover everybody, you don’t want people walking out empty-handed.”

The new owner was contacted but is waiting for the sale to be finalised before making a comment.

Whitsunday Times

