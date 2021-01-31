‘Too many let out’: Top cop wants bail laws reviewed

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll says she's "frustrated" by the number of children being released from custody after serious crimes.

Ms Carroll said youth laws would be looked at this week after a meeting with Police Minister Mark Ryan.

"I wish more were put in custody and remain in custody, because we are finding that very difficult at the moment," Ms Carroll said.

"I'm not going to sit here and blame the courts. We do our role.

"I think the youth bail laws should always be looked at. We need to go back and have a look at the laws and see if we need to make any changes."

Ms Carroll said 85 per cent of youth offenders went on to lead "constructive" lives in the community, but police continued to battle the other 15 per cent who she said were "really, really hard to deal with".

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll says she is “frustrated” by the number of children being released from custody following serious crimes. Picture: Attila Csaszar

Ms Carroll said a group of 50 juveniles in Townsville were part of that 15 per cent.

"In Townsville you have this small cohort children who constantly offend," she said.

"Whether it's Townsville or anywhere else, the police are doing everything to put these children before the court."

Mr Ryan said he and police were angry at the tragic events last week that claimed the lives of Kate Leadbetter and Matthew Field.

A police officer also remains in hospital in Townsville with a concussion after trying to intercept youths in a stolen vehicle.

"There will be instances where bad people do extremely bad things, but we're always looking to see how we can try and improve the system," Mr Ryan said.

"There will be a full review into the Alex Hills tragedy."

An injured police officer lies on the ground following Townsville after being hit by a stolen car allegedly full of children. Picture: Supplied

Opposition leader David Crisafulli said the "system is broken" in Queensland.

"What we saw in North Queensland yesterday morning was quite frankly unacceptable and quite frankly devastating," he said.

"The system is broken and we collectively need to come up with a solution.

"Until there is recognition that the laws aren't working... we will continue to see incidents like this from one end of the state to the other.

"Youth crime is ripping communities apart, socially and economically."

Originally published as 'Too many let out': Top cop wants bail laws reviewed