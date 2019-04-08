Tools allegedly stolen in Bloomsbury break-in

Police say rural areas are not "immune” to crime after multiple items were taken from a Whitsunday property.

Police say rural areas are not "immune” to crime after multiple items were taken from a Whitsunday property. Tessa Mapstone

MULTIPLE items were allegedly stolen from a Bloomsbury property between March 15 and April 6.

Police allege about 4000 litres of diesel fuel, four 38cm tyres, a Leader battery charger, a Milwaukee battery charger and a Kinchrome toolbox full of tools were stolen from a large, five-bay shed on Caping Rd.

It is understood the resident was on holidays at the time the items were taken.

A Queensland Police statement said while country locations may not be impacted by crime as frequently as some city areas, they were not immune to it.

Anyone with information about the location of the items or the incident itself should contact police as soon as possible.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the 24-hour online form.