Tools stolen from back of ute

Police said the person or people responsible forced entry into the vehicle between 9pm on June 25 and 4.30am on June 26. Kevin Farmer

POLICE are appealing for help, to track down the person or people responsible for allegedly stealing tools from a vehicle in Queens Beach.

According to police, a large variety of tools were allegedly stolen from the secured tray of a Holden Colorado dual cab utility, that was parked in a car park on Golf Links Rd, Queens Beach.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901228332