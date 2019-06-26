Menu
Crime

Tools stolen from back of ute

Georgia Simpson
by
26th Jun 2019 10:31 AM

POLICE are appealing for help, to track down the person or people responsible for allegedly stealing tools from a vehicle in Queens Beach.

According to police, a large variety of tools were allegedly stolen from the secured tray of a Holden Colorado dual cab utility, that was parked in a car park on Golf Links Rd, Queens Beach.

Police said the person or people responsible forced entry into the vehicle between 9pm on June 25 and 4.30am on June 26.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901228332

Whitsunday Times

