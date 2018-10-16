Tools stolen from Bowen business

THEFT: Queensland Police are investigating the theft of tools from a Bowen business.

A NUMBER of expensive tools have been stolen from a commercial property on Bootooloo Rd, Bowen.

Police said thieves allegedly broke through a large perimeter fence and gained access to a heavy vehicle trailer between 5pm on October 12 and 10am on October 14.

Police said a Ryobi 18V battery, air blower, battery charger, drill, impact wrench and screw gun were stolen from the trailer.

Investigations are continuing including CCTV inspections.

Anyone with information regarding the location of the stolen items or the offence is encouraged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the 24-hour online form.