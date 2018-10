FILE PHOTO: Toormina High School has been evacuated this morning.

BREAKING: Toormina High School has been evacuated this morning due to a gas leak.

The Sawtell and Coffs Harbour NSW Fire Brigades were alerted to the incident at 8.25 this morning.

Students have been evacuated.

More details to come