Toowoomba's Shaun McCarthy with his wife Stacey and children Benji and Maxi.
Toowoomba community rallies behind tumour patient

Tom Gillespie
25th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
TOOWOOMBA residents have again rallied behind Shaun McCarthy and his family, a month after the local man had a brain tumour removed.

Hundreds of people helped raise more than $5000 for Mr McCarthy as part of a special event on Sunday called Phat Laps, organised by Kyle McCabe and members of Toowoomba's car community.

Amazing machines made their way down Ruthven St and stopped out the front of Phat Burgers to donate money and enter raffles for prize packs.

It comes a month after a GoFundMe campaign raised more than $87,000 to help cover costs for the family while Mr McCarthy recovers from the surgery.

Phat Burgers co-owners Alan Wynn and Richard Steers hit the streets on Sunday, September 20 to help raise funds for Shaun McCarthy and his family.
Mr McCabe said cars were close to his mate's heart, making it an appropriate fundraiser.

"Shaun is a local car enthusiast, and the Toowoomba car community wanted to raise some money to help out Shaun and his family in this time of need," he said.

"There was not one single incident that could have caused any issues for us, so well done and thank you to everyone who came down to support."

Phat Burgers co-owner Richard Steers said the parade of flashy cars was an amazing sight, especially during the Carnival of Flowers.

"It was an awesome way to see Toowoomba's car scene with so many nice cars on display in pristine condition - these guys take pride in their machines," he said.

"It was lovely to support a worthy cause, but what we really saw was mates showing up for a mate.

"Would be great to do it again because everyone came down and supported all the local businesses as well."

Shaun Mccarthy brain surgery.
brain tumour toowoomba toowoomba cbd toowoomba gofundme
