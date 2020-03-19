Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Toowoomba high school staff member self-isolates

19th Mar 2020 8:28 AM

A STAFF member at a Toowoomba high school and their family have gone into isolation, following recent contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19.

According to a letter distributed to parents this morning, the staff member works at Harristown State High School but the school is not required to take extra steps currently.

"I have been advised by one of our staff members that following recent contact with a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19, as a precautionary measure, the staff member and their family have placed themselves in self-isolation for a period of 14 days," the letter from executive principal Ken Green reads.

"There is no need for our school to do anything else at this stage, but I wanted to share this information as a reminder to us all to be alert to the need for extra care with health and hygiene as we confront this illness."

"I want to assure you that we will continue to follow the advice of Queensland Health and we will continue to monitor staff and students as we continue through this prolonged event."

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks harristown state high school toowoomba schools
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Problem’ crocodile in lake targeted for removal

        premium_icon ‘Problem’ crocodile in lake targeted for removal

        News A ‘tiny’ croc spotted in Lake Proserpine has been targeted for removal by the DES, but they have to find it first.

        ‘Worry about what you can control’

        premium_icon ‘Worry about what you can control’

        News Whitsunday mental health professionals shed light on how to help yourself and your...

        'No chance': Coronavirus cancels popular Bowen event

        premium_icon 'No chance': Coronavirus cancels popular Bowen event

        News Events across the region are facing uncertain futures, with Bowen’s Family Fishing...

        Momentum flows for Urannah Dam as milestone reached

        premium_icon Momentum flows for Urannah Dam as milestone reached

        Business Project would dam the Broken River southeast of Collinsville.