Toowoomba investigators probe cause of horror crash

Emergency services on scene at a multi-casualty accident at the intersection of Lake Clarendon Way and Forest Hill-Fernvale Road, where a car and mini bus have collided. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

Toowoomba Police have started investigating the cause of a horrific crash in the Lockyer Valley last Friday afternoon that left about a dozen people in hospital.

The forensic crash unit will probe a variety of factors involved in the incident, which occurred about 2.30pm when a mini bus full of farm workers in it collided with a car at the intersection of Forest Hill Fernvale Road, Walhuben Road and Lake Clarendon Way in Glenore Grove.

The FCU confirmed it was looking into the driver's compliance with road signs, among other variances.

"The investigation is in its initial stages, and as part of that investigation, police will be evaluating the van driver's compliance with the give way sign prior to entering the intersection, as well as the loading of the van and the restraints by the occupants," a spokesman said.

"We will also be evaluating the role of speed as a contributing factor in this incident."

Three people, two women in their 50s and a man in his 20s, were flown by RACQ LifeFlight and Rescue 500 choppers to the PA Hospital and the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

At least one was in a critical condition, according to emergency services.

A woman in her early 20s was taken to Toowoomba Hospital with neck, chest and abdomen injuries and is now in a stable condition.

Seven people were also rushed to Ipswich Hospital in varying conditions, but six have been discharged as of Sunday.

A police spokesman urged motorists to drive with caution while on rural roads, especially with the holidays approaching.

"As families prepare to take time off for the upcoming holidays, we strongly urge every driver to be patient, take their time in getting to their destinations and take breaks where necessary to look after not only themselves but those on board, whose lives they are also responsible for," he said.

"Any traffic crash doesn't only impact on those directly involved, but has a flow on for multiple families and communities which are also impacted."

Helper captures footage from scene of Glenore Grove mini bus crash: A man who says he assisted with the crash near at Glenore Grove in the Lockyer Valley in which 15 farm workers were injured after their mini bus rolled off the road following a collision with a car has filmed this footage from the roadside. Video: YouTube/Southdown Waters Forge

Innocent Cyzia, who works as a supervisor of the company transporting the farm workers and was at the scene, said his friend was driving the truck.

"They were working on the farm and finished at 2.20pm and were heading to Brisbane after like one minute this happened," he said.

"They were heading back home, it's not good.

"All of them they are a bit scared and some of them got hit from the chest and arms."

