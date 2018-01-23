Menu
Toowoomba plumbing business goes into liquidation

Matthew Newton
19th Jun 2019 3:15 PM
A TOOWOOMBA plumbing business has gone into liquidation owing tens of thousands of dollars to employees and creditors.

Andreas Brothers - Plumbers Pty Ltd, trading as Plumbers Today, was placed into liquidation on June 10 with Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants' Adam Ward appointed as liquidator.

According to a report on company activities and property lodged by company director Matthew Peter Andreas, more than $37,000 was owed to two employees, while roughly $92,000 was owed to the company's creditors.

A summary of the company's outstanding invoices showed debts owed to Plumbers Today in the order of $75,000 by more than 100 different people and entities.

The report also showed the company owns $22,300 of vehicles.

The company's Toowoomba landline has been disconnected.

andreas brothers plumbers today toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

