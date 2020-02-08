Toowoomba region is now in a ‘green drought’: councillor

HEALTHY rainfall has run into the Toowoomba region's catchments, but they aren't enough to declare the end of the current drought, according to the council.

Water and waste chair Cr Nancy Sommerfield said the region was experiencing a "green drought", where rain had changed the colour of the land's surface but failed to make a serious dent in dams, reservoirs or bores.

"(Since last Wednesday) we've had more than 100mm in each of the Cressbrook and Perseverance catchments and about 90mm in the Cooby catchments," she told colleagues at the committee meeting yesterday.

"There was some recharge in the bores, but it's hard to measure just how much those sources got so we'll have to continue to monitor that.

"One of the thing I've been saying in the media is we've got a 'green drought' now.

"There has been good rain, but it's not falling into the dams or the right spots."

Water and waste general manager Damian Platts said experts were warning that the drought was far from over.

"We do have transducers in many of our southern bores, and we have been bringing back (reports of) recharge, which has basically brought those bores back to where they were around three months ago," he said.

"It's a long way from being a drought saviour.

"I was on the phone with GHD, the geohydrologists that are doing that report for us in relation to restriction triggers.

"They're saying 'hold the path', because there's not enough water to change anything."

Much of the region is under medium level water restrictions, with certain areas under higher levels due to issues with the bores."