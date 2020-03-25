Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Ambulance
Generic Ambulance
News

Toowoomba resident dies of coronavirus

James Allen
by
25th Mar 2020 8:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 68-year-old Toowoomba resident has died from coronavirus this afternoon at the Toowoomba Hospital.

Garry Kirstenfeldt passed in an intensive care unit, while his wife and family remain in self-isolation, describing him as "kind and adorable."

coronaviruspromo

Mr Kirstenfeldt contracted the disease while onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise which docked in Sydney last week, and is said to have had underlying conditions prior to contracting coronavirus.

This comes as Darling Downs Health confirmed a new case of COVID-19 earlier today. 

This case also came after a traveller returned to Toowoomba.

Queensland Health have confirmed this is the second death in the state after a 77-year-old Sunshine Coast woman died in Sydney, also with a previous health condition. 

Some information gathered was provided by the ABC .

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks health toowoomba

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'No longer viable': Hair salons respond to new restrictions

        premium_icon 'No longer viable': Hair salons respond to new restrictions

        News Bowen hairdressers say "you can’t pay the bills by just trimming hair", responding to the latest government restrictions.

        Relief for region’s businesses and those who’ve lost jobs

        premium_icon Relief for region’s businesses and those who’ve lost jobs

        News Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce president has welcomed the State Government’s...

        Popular rodeo cancelled amid growing health crisis

        premium_icon Popular rodeo cancelled amid growing health crisis

        News Another local event has been cancelled, as a popular rodeo announces their event...

        Council election will go ahead despite restrictions

        premium_icon Council election will go ahead despite restrictions

        News Residents are being encouraged to vote as soon as they can to avoid crowds.