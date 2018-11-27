Menu
Login
Crime

Toowoomba Shebah driver threatened by cabbie: report

27th Nov 2018 9:41 AM | Updated: 12:53 PM

POLICE are investigating an alleged incident in which a Toowoomba ride-share driver claims she was abused and threatened by a taxi driver earlier this month.

A complaint was made to Toowoomba police at the weekend by a female-only ride-share company driver over the alleged incident on November 11.

The Brisbane Times reported the female driver was approached by a Toowoomba taxi driver and told "I'm going to shoot you, tie you up and f*** you just like you've f****d the cab industry".

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey told the Brisbane Times the "violent and misogynistic comments" allegedly made to the driver were "appalling".

"I would urge anyone who is subjected to, or witnesses this kind of behaviour, to report it to police immediately," he said.

editors picks ride sharing shebah taxi toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Trio of turtles released at Cannonvale Beach

    Trio of turtles released at Cannonvale Beach

    News Almost 300 people turned out at Cannonvale Beach last Saturday to watch green sea turtles Samson, Ben and Jesse as they returned to their natural habitat.

    Fire warning issued for Whitsunday region

    Fire warning issued for Whitsunday region

    News Fire warning issued for Whitsunday region

    Witnesses asked to come forward after October drownings

    Witnesses asked to come forward after October drownings

    News Witnesses asked to come forward after October drownings

    National RSL life membership for couple

    National RSL life membership for couple

    News Cannonvale couple receive RSL life membership

    Local Partners