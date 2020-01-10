Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba stripper Sophie Alessa is selling nudes for bushfire relief.
Toowoomba stripper Sophie Alessa is selling nudes for bushfire relief.
Dating

Toowoomba stripper selling nudes for bushfire relief

Katherine Sampson
10th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA stripper has joined a growing trend of adult entertainers around the world who are selling nude photographs for bushfire donations.

Sophie Alessa, who often appears at The Vault, has raised hundreds of dollars so far for bushfire relief efforts through Twitter.

She said she was inspired to act after she saw American model Kaylen Ward go viral on Twitter.

Ward says she has raised more than $1 million for charities.

"I'm sending nudes to every person who donates at least $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia," she said.

"I've had receipts of donations worth $50 to $100 and every cent helps.

"All I have to do is take a quick photo or video and if it helps it helps."

Alessa said she would continue to send photographs for bushfire donations as long as it helped.

bushfire relief the vault on ruthven
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Flames out the roof’: Suspicious blaze at sugar mill

        premium_icon ‘Flames out the roof’: Suspicious blaze at sugar mill

        News Detectives are investigating the suspicious blaze at the Proserpine mill

        How the Clipper Race came to the Whitsundays

        premium_icon How the Clipper Race came to the Whitsundays

        News We weren't always on the itinerary, but one man wouldn’t give up.

        Proserpine saddlery taking help for horses

        premium_icon Proserpine saddlery taking help for horses

        News The Hoof and Horn Produce and Saddlery have received donations from far and wide to...

        BACKLASH: Residents respond to Daydream Island cost

        premium_icon BACKLASH: Residents respond to Daydream Island cost

        News A newly-introduced landing fee for day trips to the island has caused outrage among...