A crash near Sizzlers in Toowoomba has lead to a debate on road rules.
VIDEO: Toowoomba t-bone crash sparks mass debate

Alexia Austin
by
22nd Jan 2019 7:59 AM | Updated: 12:03 PM

A VIDEO of a crash on the corner of Hume St and the James St is leaving the internet divided.

In the clip, posted on the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page, a car waits to turn right across oncoming traffic before being struck by a four-wheel drive travelling through the light.

At first sight, it would appear the smaller car is in the wrong, however a closer look is leading some to argue the inverse.

Moments before the crash, the light turns orange, leaving the car stuck in the middle of the intersection and prompting it to turn.

The four-wheel drive appears to skip through the orange light, leading to the crash. The light turns green for the oncoming traffic seconds later. 

The video amassed more than 400 comments in the space of 18 hours. Who do you believe is in the wrong?

car crash editors picks hume st toowoomba warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

