Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Protea Place continues to assist homeless women
News

Toowoomba's domestic violence spike linked to COVID-19

Michael Nolan
by
8th Apr 2020 9:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEFORE COVID-19 arrived, Protea Place helped up to 25 at-risk women each day.

The organisation would feed them, give them a safe place to shower, do laundry and help them access social services.

Social distancing put an abrupt stop to homeless women seeking help, and only now, two weeks later, are they reconnecting with the service.

They returned in droves.

"We are seeing a lot of new faces," founder Amanda Dalton said.

"There is a rise in the need to support people on international and student VISAs and people who have lost their jobs and are not eligible for Centrelink payments.

"We are also seeing a lot of women coming in from rural communities, and we are still seeing spikes in family and domestic violence."

The jump in domestic violence is concerning as COVID-19 restrictions make it increasingly difficult for women to leave abusive relationships.

At the same time, Ms Dalton said perpetrators were spending more time at home, either on an isolation order or because they had lost their job.

The conditions led to a spike in calls for help at the Domestic Violence Action Centre this week.

To ease tensions in the community, Protea Place has launched a mobile service.

It will deliver groceries, puzzles, books and other household supplies to at-risk women in isolation.

It will also travel to places where homeless women are known to congregate.

"There is a need for mental health support," Ms Dalton said.

"We are finding people are struggling with isolation and not being able to talk to people.

"Often our women do not have access to devices, it is not as simple as them tuning in through Skype."

If you are in need of support or are concerned about violence in the home, phone Protea Place on 0403 756 783 or the Domestic Violence Action Centre on 46421354.

coronaviruspromo
amanda dalton covid-19 domestic violence domestic violence action centre protea place toowoomba coronavirus
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Domestic violence support available during COVID-19

        premium_icon Domestic violence support available during COVID-19

        News A Whitsunday support service said they prepared to assist in what could be more cases of domestic violence throughout the pandemic.

        Man 'likely' to be airlifted after two-vehicle roll over

        premium_icon Man 'likely' to be airlifted after two-vehicle roll over

        News The incident occurred in the western Whitsundays

        I DO: Weddings carry on despite restrictions on numbers

        premium_icon I DO: Weddings carry on despite restrictions on numbers

        News Since weddings were limited to five people by the government, due to coronavirus...

        Keep calm and keep dancing as classes move online

        premium_icon Keep calm and keep dancing as classes move online

        Art & Theatre A dance school is embracing the positives moving online has brought