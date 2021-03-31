TOP 10: Bundy rates in state’s best holiday hotspots list

New data has revealed Bundaberg is one of the sunshine state’s top 10 holiday destinations.​

Data from a new study has revealed Bundaberg is one of the sunshine state's top destinations for a holiday escape.

The research which was commissioned by accommodation booking site Wotif.com through YouGov showed Bundaberg is one of Queensland's top 10 most popular hotspots.

Wotif managing director Daniel Finch said one in three Australians (33%) had planned a holiday for their Easter break or the upcoming school holidays.

"It's fantastic to see Bundaberg is a top travel destination this Easter and the school holidays (and) Bundaberg is the perfect base for families looking to get out and about these school holidays," Mr Finch said.

"Families are spoiled for choice when it comes to enjoying the great outdoors - whether it's exploring the southernmost tip of the Great Barrier Reef, the renowned Botanic Gardens or embarking on a food tour.

"Discovering some of the country's finest bakers, baristas and brewers, Bundy is sure to delight the whole family."

Based on the bookings made on the site during the previous quarter (October 2020 to February 2021) for travel between April 2 and 28, Bundy was the tenth highest holiday destination in Queensland.

Trends also revealed interest in travelling to Bundaberg had increased by 410% from December to February in comparison to the previous year and for travel during April 2 and 18.

The new data comes after a survey commissioned by Airbnb showed one in 10 or 11% of Queenslanders were opting to visit Bundaberg, the Fraser Coast or Gold Coast Hinterland while on holiday.

RE/MAX Precision owner Scott Mackey also recently sat down with the NewsMail to discuss trends he had noticed while managing 24 Airbnb listed properties throughout the region.

Mr Mackey said while Bundaberg was a great holiday hotspot, 80% of his guest bookings weren't as a result of a vacation but were instead related to work, family, health and events.

And over the recent months Mr Mackey noted there had been a rise in bookings.

With Easter being one of the busiest times of the year to take the family on holiday Mr Finch said many Aussies had been waiting until the last minute to make travel arrangements.

"Easter is one of the only times in the year where many Aussies get four consecutive days off without having to take annual leave," Mr Finch said.

"With Easter and the autumn school holidays aligning across most states this year, along with Australia's continued international border closure, more Aussies will be travelling over a condensed period."

But those holiday plans could all be coming to a halt.

After Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Redlands and the Moreton Bay areas were placed into a three-day lockdown from 5pm on Monday, Queensland reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 overnight.

While the lockdown is expected to end on Thursday there is no certainty surrounding whether restrictions will be extended or if statewide holiday plans will be impacted.

Border closures have also been implemented.

To stay up to date with the latest news and restrictions click here.

Most Popular Destinations in Queensland during Easter and school holidays:

Gold Coast Sunshine Coast Brisbane Cairns Whitsundays Hervey Bay Rockhampton Port Douglas Townsville Bundaberg

