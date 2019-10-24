TOP 10: Impressive finish by junior sailor

St Catherine's Catholic College student Isabella Bruce has sailed home to a top 10 finish at the Hong Kong Optimist Dinghy Association National and Open Championships.

A PROSERPINE student has represented Australia on international waters, sailing to an impressive top 10 finish in Hong Kong.

Isabella Bruce was one of only five youths selected to represent Australia at the Hong Kong Optimist Dinghy Association National and Open Championships from October 17 to 20.

The championships attracted a large fleet of sailors from Hong Kong and overseas and are used as a selection process for various youth development squads.

The 13-year-old was also selected as part of the Australian Optimist Development Squad aimed at developing the top six junior female sailors in Australia.

After completing a four-day training program on arrival in Hong Kong, the rising star hit a gruelling three-day race schedule, smashing out three races per day.

Ahead of the third and final race day, Isabella was placed 15th with a promising outlook for the last day of competition.

Conditions were lest then favourable though with the wind dropping to less than five knots for the last two races of the day.

Use to sailing of Bowen which is known for its windy conditions, the low wind speeds in Hong Kong proved trying for Isabella who still managed to finish in 10th place in the female division and 21st overall.

Isabella's mum, Kate Mee said she witnessed the enormous effort her daughter put into competing at the championship which followed a year of training and racing in state and national regatta's.

"We are so proud of her bravery, sportsmanship and determination,” she said.

"She has learned a lot from the training and difficult sailing conditions in Hong Kong and she also made a lot of friends.”

This was Isabella's last regatta in the Optimist sailing class due to her outgrowing her boat and she will now move up the Laser 4.7 division.