Top 5 artists in the Whitsundays

GENEROUS: Lea Payne donates the money raised from her paintings to local animal rescue services.

Lea Payne

A STAND-OUT in this week's poll was Lea Payne of Furry Friends Fundraising who uses her talent for a good cause.

Ms Payne paints portraits of people's pets and donates the proceeds to Animal Rescue Mackay and Bowen & Collinsville Pet Rescue Inc.

Nicole West- N.E.W. Nails for Events & Weddings

IF YOU'RE after eye catching nails, Nicole West is the artist to see. Nicole offers artistic colour gloss manicures and pedicures, acrylic nails and Bella Bronze spray tanning all with a professional touch.

Whitsunday Tattooing

AARON Prosser, Kayla Wihongi, Robyn Goller and Tim Schroeder are the individuals who make up the talented team of tattoo artists at Whitsunday Tattooing.

With extensive experience behind them and a passion for what they do, clients are sure to be impressed with their results.

You can find Whitsunday Tattooing on Airlie Esplanade in Airlie Beach.

Joanne Dromgold Make Up

JOANNE Dromgold's talent has made her a popular choice for make-up artist in the Whitsundays.

Joanne has experience in all areas of make-up including weddings, formal events, special occasions, television and commercial print.

Airlie Ink

THE team, consisting of owner Jeff Shuttleworth, Senior artist Dennis Seijo, Chris Spyrou, Aaron Plukaard, AJ Tyrrell and Tess Moylan, bring you friendly service with results clients are bound to fall in love with.

On Shute Harbour Road, Airlie Beach, the business is easy to find.