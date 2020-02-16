Top 50 OP schools revealed

Queensland schools are celebrating stellar success today with students lauded for making their year 12 cohorts standout. INTERACTIVE TABLE: SEE THE TOP 50

Queensland schools are celebrating stellar success today with students lauded for making their year 12 cohorts standout. INTERACTIVE TABLE: SEE THE TOP 50

QUEENSLAND schools are celebrating stellar success today, with their top students lauded for making their year 12 cohorts stand out.

The QCAA 2019 Year 12 outcomes report published today shows that both public schools and private schools are performing above expectations.

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE TOP 50 TABLE

While Benowa State High School only had 11 students receive an OP, it had the highest proportion of students land top marks in Queensland with a stunning 72 per cent getting an OP 1-5.

SEE HOW EVERY SCHOOL RANKED FOR OP RESULTS

Benowa State High School was a surprise number 1. Principal Mark Rickard with school captains Matthew Coombes and Jemma Davey. Photo: AAP/Richard Gosling

Tamborine Mountain State High School came in at second place, with 55 per cent of eligible students receiving an OP (Overall Position).

FLASHBACK: SEE HOW SCHOOLS RANKED FOR OP LAST YEAR

Brisbane Girls Grammar School and Brisbane Grammar School were the top inner-city schools, with each producing full cohorts of OP students, 191 and 202 respectively.

St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School had half of its students receive an OP between 1 and 5 while Brisbane State High School had 47 per cent.

Cannon Hill Anglican College came in 7th with 47 per cent, followed by Anglican Church Grammar with 45 per cent.

SEE THE TOP 50 BEST:

We're sorry but the NAPLAN Schools list doesn't work properly without JavaScript enabled. Please enable it to continue.

Cairns-based Freshwater Christian College came in 9th, with 45 percent of students among the state's best.

Sunshine Coast Grammar School was the best placed for its region - coming in 10th with 43 per cent.

CATCH UP ON MORE SCHOOLS HUB:

NAPLAN 2019: HOW EVERY SCHOOL RANKED

TEACHER V STUDENT RATIOS: HOW YOUR SCHOOL COMPARES

QUEENSLAND'S FASTEST GROWING SCHOOLS REVEALED

WHAT EVERY QLD SCHOOL GETS IN FUNDING

INCOME: QLD'S CASHED-UP AND CASH-STRAPPED SCHOOLS

CAPITAL WORKS: HOW MUCH YOUR SCHOOL IS SPENDING

FEES/CHARGES: HOW MUCH PARENTS ARE FORKING OUT