Top 6 picnic spots in the Mackay region

Mackay is the perfect place to get your family outside to enjoy some fresh air. What better way to do it than with a picnic. Picture: Penny Stephens

WITH winter in the rear-view mirror, it's time to start planning spring and summer activities.

Picnics are a great way to catch up with friends, have a romantic date or even just get outdoors.

Here are six spots around the region we think make great picnic destinations.

But it isn't an exhaustive list - there are many more places to enjoy the perfect picnic.

1. Cape Hillsborough

Take in the view from the Andrews Point walk at Cape Hillsborough National Park. Picture: Queensland Tourism

ABOUT 50km north of Mackay, Cape Hillsborough, with its sandy beaches and crystal-clear water, is the perfect place to go if you're looking to get out of Mackay for a while. Well-known for its kangaroos on the beach at dawn, there's much more to see and do around the scenic coastal national park. As well as the beach, wildlife and great views, check out the bushwalking tracks through forest and rocky headlands. There also are full toilet facilities and a fireplace.

2. Boulder Creek, Mount Charlton

Relax and de-stress to the sound of a clear running freshwater creek. Picture: Adam Randell

JUST a little bit further up the road from Cape Hillsborough, tucked back from the busy Bruce Highway, Boulder Creek offers a quiet and serene camp area with picnic and toilet facilities.

With a clear, running freshwater creek beside the area, when the temps are rising it is the place to be.

3. Lamberts Beach Lookout

Look for whales or take in views of the Mackay coast from Lamberts Beach lookout.

WITH unparalleled views of Slade Point and the possibility of seeing whales just off the coast, this is one of the best spots to go for a picnic close to Mackay.

Pick up some fish and chips from the local before heading up to the lookout.

4. Botanic Gardens

MACKAY Regional Botanic Gardens, on the edge of the city, showcases flora found throughout the greater Mackay region. It's one of Australia's youngest botanic gardens, having opened in March 2003, but offers more than 3km of walking and cycling tracks, shady trees, inviting lawns edging a lagoon full of wildlife, playground and a unique cafe and gallery - making it a perfect picnic destination.

5. Araluen Falls, Finch Hatton.

Araluen Falls in the Finch Hatton Gorge at Eungella National Park.

INVITING pools, picturesque waterfalls, abundant flora and fauna and volcanic boulder formations - Finch Hatton Gorge has them all, making it a gem within the region and the perfect spot for a picnic. Spend your time swimming or walking through the rainforest. Barbecue facilities are also available at the area, near Finch Hatton, west of Mackay in the Pioneer Valley.

6. Eimeo Beach

Eimeo Beach in Mackay is the perfect place to take someone special for a picnic.

EIMEO Beach is a great place for a family picnic or a romantic get together.

With a treelined foreshore and easy beach access, it's a scenic, family-friendly destination just a 20-minute drive from Mackay. Eimeo Beach surf lifesaving club also patrols most weekends to keep swimmers safe.