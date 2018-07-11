Top chef revealed as Daydream prepares to open

OPEN SOON: Artist impression of the new Graze restaurant in Daydream Island.

OPEN SOON: Artist impression of the new Graze restaurant in Daydream Island.

AS DAYDREAM Island draws closer to the promised August opening date, Bradley Martin has been named as executive chef to lead the resort's new dining destinations.

As passionate Queenslander, Mr Martin will bring his extensive resort experience to the island and lead the opening of three restaurants - Graze, Infinity and Inkstone Kitchen and Bar - and four bars: Lovers Cove, Barefoot Bar, Tonic and Silica.

Classically trained with European cuisine and Asian fusion, most recently Mr Martin was the executive chef at Taumeasina Island Resort Samoa where he opened and led three dining destinations.

Mr Martin also plans to share his food at the local Lions Airlie Beach community markets and host weekly cooking sessions with local schools to share his love of food with the local community.

Chef Bradley Martin.

Through simple yet creative menus, Mr Martin plans to promote local producers, and local flavours and ingredients.

"I have been meeting local farmers and producers in the Whitsundays region and am excited by the quality of food that surrounds us,” Mr Martin said. "My food is prepared with love and respect and my menus will show this through simple yet modern dishes.”

Daydream Island Resort general manager Dawson Tang said Mr Martin has unbeatable experience working at premium resorts internationally.

"We knew he would bring a strong vision to our new restaurants and bars,” Mr Tang said.

"He has a compelling passion and respect for local produce and we are excited to see the menus and dishes he creates.”

Graze is a modern breakfast and dinner buffet restaurant bringing fresh local produce daily.

Infinity, open for lunch and dinner, has expansive views across the Whitsunday Islands and has a private Teppanyaki Suite available.

Inkstone Kitchen and Bar was named after a Whitsunday stone and will showcase modern, inspired Australian dishes.