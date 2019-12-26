Top chef shares Boxing Day recipe for leftovers

Fish D'Vine's Kevin Collins recommends paella as a good way of using up Christmas leftovers.

NO matter how well you plan your festive food, there is always something left over – usually quite a lot of something!

Deciding what to do with your leftovers is part of the fun of Boxing Day, and many families have their own traditions where this is concerned.

Some people add their Christmas ham to an omelette, while others use up what’s left of the turkey in a pie. Or what about a nice seafood curry?

One great way of using up all the Christmas leftovers at once, according to chef and owner of Fish D’vine restaurant, Kevin Collins, is a paella.

Paella originated in Spain and is now a favourite dish worldwide, with prawns, mussels, chicken, saffron rice and heaps of flavour.

“We are actually having paella at home tonight, because it’s a great use of Christmas leftovers,” Mr Collins said.

“The main ingredients are seafood and chicken, and you can use turkey instead of chicken. You can use prawns, bugs, mussels – whatever you have.

“The beauty of a dish like this is, it’s just spontaneous, there’s no real recipe. As long as you have good chicken stock and saffron, you are on your way, and just add anything else you have left over.

“It also looks really festive – just perfect.”

What are some of the ways you and your family use up the Christmas Day leftovers?

Tell us in the comments below.