Top eight finish for Whitsundays glamour girl

PAGEANT PLACE: Whitsundays veterinary nurse and model Lara Mitton claimed a top eight finish at the Miss All Nations Pageant in China. Contributed

AIRLIE Beach beauty queen Lara Mitton has lit up the international stage once again, placing top eight in the 2019 Miss All Nations Pageant in Nanjing, China.

The Whitsunday veterinary nurse was named fourth in the world at the 2018 Miss Swimsuit USA International Finals in October and is the reigning Miss Townsville.

Ms Mitton received the offer to represent Australia just before Christmas and despite having only two weeks to prepare between competitions, took up the "incredible” opportunity.

"I ended up coming in the top eight over there (in China) so that was very exciting,” she said.

"I didn't really do much preparation. I was just offered the opportunity and I took it!”

Contestants participated in several rounds including national costume, talent and evening gown.

While she isn't any stranger to the spotlight, Ms Mitton said the Miss All Nations Pageant experience was different to what she was used to.

"A lot of the competitions I do are based around swimwear modelling. It (the Miss All Nations Pageant) was much more in the pageant system,” she said.

"It was very different in China. But it was really cool getting to experience the Chinese culture!”

Ms Mitton said she would be competing for Maxim Australia Swimwear Model of the Year 2019 after placing third in last year's competition.

Knowing what to expect would be the difference, she said.

"Regionals are coming up next month and then I'm hoping to get through to nationals from there,” Ms Mitton said.