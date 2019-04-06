Top finish to lightning championship

OFF-BEACH SAILING: Sunday afternoon at Whitsunday Sailing Club had blustery conditions for the final heats of the off-beach lightning championship, ensuring a challenging end to the 23-heat program.

Going into the last race, Joshua King already had the junior series won due to a 20-point lead on second-placed Eden Humphrey.

Based on previous results, the heavy conditions suited Eden and everything was looking good for the first lap, however a squall during the second lap had Eden struggling while Joshua surged ahead.

The senior division had Matt Himson switch from a laser to one of the club's Quests, competing against Rupert King in a sister ship, while Jolan Purdell, after a long absence, competed in one of the club's lasers.

All found the conditions trying, with spinnakers flapping out of control on the downwind legs. Matt managed to get the most out of the boat, taking the race win by two minutes.

There is a break from racing for school holidays, returning on April 28. In the interim, the club will hold its Sail Airlie regatta during Easter, running parallel with the Australian O'pen Bic Championships.

Sail Airlie is open to all off-the-beach classes and the club is expecting 40 boats for the three-day regatta. More information on events is available from the club on 49466138 or on its website.