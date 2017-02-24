Top five mainland activities in the Whitsundays

Airlie Markets

EVERY Saturday morning, the Airlie Beach foreshore is buzzing with locals and tourists checking out all the goods on sale.

It's an event for everyone, with live music, great food and stalls bound to reel you in.

Markets are are also often held when cruise ships arrive in Airlie Beach.

Airlie Beach lagoon

WITH stinger season in full swing, Airlie Beach has its own lagoon where anyone can come for a safe swim to cool off from the intense Queensland heat.

With barbecues, tables, a playground and toilets available, it's the perfect place to spend the day.

Whitsunday Great Walk

THE Whitsunday Great Walk, otherwise known as the Conway Circuit, is the perfect choice for those who want to get in touch with nature and enjoy the peaceful scenery.

Starting at Forestry Rd and ending at Airlie Beach, anyone can ride, run or walk the 27km journey through Conway National Park.

Snorkelling at Horseshoe Bay, Bowen

IF YOU'RE looking for a new snorkelling spot, then head up to Bowen and visit Horseshoe Bay.

With gorgeous views and stunning water, those brave enough to venture out will be met with a variety of colourful fish and gorgeous coral beneath the surface.

Hydeaway Bay

A HIDDEN gem in the Whitsundays, Hydeaway Bay is the perfect place to visit on your day off.

The coastal hamlet is set on a long, white sandy beach about 50km north of Airlie Beach.