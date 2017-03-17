Top five plumbers in the Whitsundays

FAMILY POWER: Alice, Harrison and Kendal Nash of KNP Plumbing and Gas.

KNP Plumbing and Gas

IF YOU'RE after a friendly and professional plumbing service, then KNP Plumbing and Gas is the business to call.

Providing expert residential and commercial plumbing and gas fitting advice, fit-outs, repairs, renovations and maintenance, KNP offers a competitive price and even offers a no-obligation free quote on request.

It's certainly service with a smile, our readers think.

Think Water Whitsunday

THE dedicated team at Think Water was another popular choice in our poll this week bringing expert advice and assistance.

Located on the Main Street in Proserpine, the business provides pump, irrigation, plumbing and filtration needs.

Blue Water

BLUE Water Plumbing has what you need to take care of all your plumbing, drainage and gas fitting needs when it comes to maintenance, new homes, renovations, water tanks, civil contracting, sub divisions and waste water treatment plants.

GJ Taylor Plumbing

KNOWN for being a friendly team and honest and reliable, GJ Taylor Plumbing offers a whole range of services - not just household plumbing.

A family owned business, the company has existed in the Whitsundays for 23 years and the team members' expertise is clear when they're working hard on the job.

Terry Peach Plumbing

TERRY Peach Plumbing in Proserpine has a reputation for doing the job and doing it right.

Along with plumbing, the service offers drainage, and gas fitting as well as roofing and guttering.