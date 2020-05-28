Top five romantic movies, TV shows and books

Not only are people drawn to movies, TV shows and books they’ve consumed before, they’re devouring all things romance-themed.

Not only are people drawn to movies, TV shows and books they’ve consumed before, they’re devouring all things romance-themed.

Have you found yourself inextricably drawn to re-watch classic romantic comedies like Love Actually and Bend It Like Beckham?

To dust off your copies of novels by Sophie Kinsella, Lynne Graham and Rachael Johns.

To dig up your TV box sets of classic TV shows like Sex and the City?

Don't worry, you're not alone - the writers at Australia's romance genre website Romance.com.au have noticed this trend over the past year, and seen it grow during this time of COVID-19 lockdown.

Not only are people drawn to movies, TV shows and books they've consumed before, they're devouring all things romance-themed.

But why romance in particular?

Well, romance guarantees two things: comfort and escapism.

We're living in a time of extreme uncertainty and romance provides the perfect cocoon of comfort away from this world of isolation, confusion and anxiety.

The stories are warm, easy-to-devour and most of all you know how they're going to end - happily!

The cardinal rule of the genre is the Happily Ever After (HEA) after all!

At times of crisis reassurance can be found when you know the ending, and you know it'll be happy.

Classic … Bend It Like Beckham.

You know the destination, can take comfort in it, and can simply enjoy the journey (of falling in love again and again).

Furthermore, the escapist nature of the stories are the perfect balm to an increasingly fret-filled world. For who wouldn't want to imagine themselves whisked off to a world full of meets-cute, handsome strangers, exotic locations and first kisses?

Better yet, with so many genres there's a romance story to suit every person's escapist fantasies.

There's precedent for this: during World War II in England, the leading romance publisher Mills & Boon successfully argued to maintain their paper ration because their books were good for the morale of working women.

In 1944, in the final stages of the war, the best-selling book of the decade in the US was published - a period romance novel called Forever Amber which sold more than 100,000 copies in its first week despite being banned in 14 US states.

It went on to sell around three million copies.

During the 2008 Global Financial Crisis Dr Jodi McAllister, lecturer in writing, literature and culture at Deakin University, asserts that romance was integral to the survival of the publishing industry: "It was a real crisis moment for publishing and the thing that kept the entire publishing industry afloat was romance fiction."

The always fabulous Meryl Streep in a scene from Mamma Mia.

In times of uncertainty people turn to romance for solace.

And it's not just romance fiction.

The past couple of years of sociopolitical uncertainty has seen the rebirth of a genre - the romantic-comedy film.

The genre, which according to critics died in the early 2000s amidst a sea of lacklustre box office performances, has seen a rise in the past few years with hits such as Crazy Rich Asians, Love Simon and Long Shot, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter quoting Radiant Films' Mimi Steinbauer: "The world is so heavy right now … I think there is an appetite for something that's light and fun and entertaining."

Not only have there been a raft of stellar new rom-coms, streaming services like Netflix, Stan, and the newest streaming service on the market Binge, have allowed audiences to rediscover old favourites and stream them again and again (and again).

At Romance.com.au we love giving recommendations, and here are our Top 5 romances to escape with in each medium, movies, television and books:

MOVIES

Bend It Like Beckham

watch on Binge

An absolutely wonderful movie about culture, friendship and with just a touch of romance. It's funny, endlessly watchable, and sports-themed so you can definitely get your sports-deprived partner to watch it with you!

Kate & Leopold

watch on Binge

This movie stars Meg Ryan and Hugh Jackman as time-crossed lovers. Need we say more?

Mamma Mia

watch on Binge

Every rom-com list needs to include at least one musical, and Mamma Mia is one of the greats! Whilst the actual singing may leave something to be desired, the zany plot, star-studded cast (including Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth), and ABBA soundtrack make this film an absolute joy to watch. Plus, it's set on a gorgeous Greek island so you can travel to the Mediterranean vicariously from the comfort of your living room.

The Prince and Me

watch on Binge

Who among us hasn't wished at some point to meet and fall in love with a prince? Well that's the plot of this wonderful movie about a spoiled prince, who goes undercover at a US university and falls in love with medical student Paige.

Love Actually

watch on Binge

It may not be Christmas, but we think that a global pandemic is an excuse to dust off this annual watch mid-year. Perhaps the definitive rom-com, this funny, heartbreaking, joy-filled film explores the love lives of a group of Londoners in the weeks leading up to Christmas. If you haven't seen it yet, what are you still doing here? Go, watch it! If, like us, it's an annual Christmas watch, you know it's the ultimate comfort movie.

A scene from Love Actually. Picture: Peter Mountain. Copyright: 2003 Universal Studios

TV

A Discovery of Witches

watch on Binge

A fairly recent release, this paranormal TV show (based on a series of books by Deborah Harkness) sees a reluctant witch/historian and a vampire fall into a forbidden romance whilst researching a bewitched manuscript and navigating an impending supernatural war.

Sex and the City

watch on Binge

The classic TV show about love, friendship and life in New York City. Live vicariously through the adventures of Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte. Cringe at the late-90s humour, and attempt to re-create Carrie's iconic fashion moments with items from around your house.

Younger

watch on Stan

This comedy series, also from the creator of Sex and the City, follows the adventures of 40-year old Liza as she masquerades as a 20-something to get ahead in the ageist world of publishing. Starring Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff, and with each episode coming in at around 20 minutes, this show is a breezy binge-watch with a lot of laughs.

Jane the Virgin

watch on Netflix

This telenovela-inspired series has an unusual premise; a young woman is accidentally artificially inseminated, and the donor is her boss and former crush. Throw in a long-lost TV star father, a nefarious crime lord and a scheming ex-wife, and you have the makings of one of the most delightful shows of the past decade. For whilst the premise of this show is absurd, the execution is so full of warmth and heart that every episode will have you laughing and crying within the same moment. A total gem.

Offspring

watch on Netflix

There are some delightful romance-themed Australian TV shows that should be revisited. One example is Offspring which explores the life of obstetrician Nina as she navigates work, her eccentric family and her quest for love. An Aussie classic and endlessly re-watchable.

The girls from Sex and the City: (L-R) Kirstin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall.

BOOKS

Something To Talk About

by Rachael Johns

Rachael Johns is a favourite Australian author and her latest book Something To Talk About is a pure delight! Think Doctor Doctor meets Farmer Wants a Wife, with the perfect blend of heart and fun.

The Virgin River series

by Robyn Carr

Robyn Carr's best-selling Virgin River book series was recently made into a Netflix show and seemingly everyone has watched it! There's only one season of the TV show, but more than 20 Virgin River books so we recommend this series if you want to deep-dive into the world of Virgin River. Think Heart of Dixie for the small-town setting, colourful local characters and heartwarming plots.

A Mills & Boon

by Lynne Graham

Mills & Boon is the quintessential romance brand. If you're a Mills & Boon novice we recommend trying a Mills & Boon Modern story by blockbuster author Lynne Graham. Her latest Cinderella's Royal Secret is a contemporary retelling of Cinderella with a sexy twist.

If I Never Met You

by Mhairi McFarlane

Mhairi McFarlane is a UK-based author with a swath of fantastic romantic comedy books under her belt. If I Never Met You is a hilarious 'fauxmance' (where a couple pretends to be in a relationship) about a young woman intent on getting revenge on her ex, who realises she may have caught feelings in her 'pretend' relationship after all …

Anything

by Sophie Kinsella

If you're in the mood for all things rom-com you can't go past Sophie Kinsella. Her books, the most famous of which is Confessions of a Shopaholic, are quintessential romantic comedies with a lot of laughs and a smattering of sexy moments. Totally binge-able, and you'll find yourself finishing one then reaching for the next.

New to Binge? Get your two week free trial, sign up at binge.com.au

Originally published as Top five romantic movies, TV shows and books