Townsville doctor Prof Ajay Rane has been honoured by an American university as part of an internationally recognised program. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

A highly-regarded Townsville doctor has received an honorary fellowship from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists for his work in advancing women's health.

Townsville University Hospital director of urogynecology Professor Ajay Rane OAM was one of three doctors internationally to receive the honour.

The fellowship is awarded to individuals who are recognised for their work in advancing women's health in the US and are nationally and internationally regarded.

Prof Rane has dedicated his life to improving the lives of women and for 20 years.

He has predominantly worked in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia on fistula, the abnormal opening between the vagina and the bladder or rectum caused by prolonged labour.

Prof Rane said he was delighted and honoured to receive the award. "Many of the surgeons I've trained to work voluntarily in the developing world on fistula and other complications of childbirth have been Americans and ACOG has always been a strong advocate for women's reproductive health both in their own country and abroad," he said.

"It is so heartening to see professional colleges awarding honorary fellowships to international colleagues as we all work together to advance women's health by coming together through medical and social education, better clinical practice, advocacy and research."

Prof Rane was also honoured for his work as the chairman of the International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics in treating fistula as a human rights issue and his treatment of urinary incontinence through minimally invasive surgical techniques, which are becoming more prevalent.

"FIGO recently celebrated a success rate of 82 per cent in fistula repair," he said.

Originally published as Top honour for leading doctor