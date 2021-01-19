‘Top Tourism Town’ award noms, funding round open now

Nominations are now open for a new tourism awards program which recognises Queensland’s diverse and outstanding regional destinations.

The Top Tourism Town Awards aim to recognise and reward towns that offer an amazing visitor experience, where tourism operators, businesses, and the local community work together to make their town the best destination.

The Queensland Tourism Industry Council’s initiative will have two categories – Top Tourism Town Award – those with a population over 5000; and Small Tourism Town Award – those with a population below 5000.

QTIC chief executive Daniel Gschwind said the program was being introduced in each state and territory this year, in parallel with but separate from the Australian Tourism Awards series.

“Our towns support local businesses and local jobs, and keep our regional communities thriving,” Mr Gschwind said.

“The awards will provide an opportunity for us to showcase these towns as great visitor destinations in Queensland.”

Nominations will be accepted through accredited Visitor Information Centre’s from January 19, with submissions due March 30.

For more information, visit here.

The new initiative comes as guidelines for round five of the Australian Government’s Building Better Regions Fund opened, with $100 million of the total $200 million available earmarked for tourism infrastructure projects.

The remaining $100 million will support regional remote Australia more broadly, by funding general infrastructure projects and community investment projects.

Regional Development Australia Mackay Isaac Whitsunday chief executive Robert Cocco is urging local not-for-profits and government agencies to review their upcoming projects and submit an application.

“Our region has witnessed unprecedented impacts following the events of late 2019 and 2020,” Mr Cocco said.

“From the bushfires experienced throughout our Pioneer Valley area, to the sudden disruption to our tourism industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region is a prime candidate for funding.”

Grants from $5000 to $1 million are available, with the 50 per cent balance of the fund purposed for infrastructure projects and community investment projects – such as local events, strategic regional plans or leadership and capability strengthening activities.

BBRF round five applications open January 12 and close March 5 2021, with the successful applicants notified mid-year.

For more information, visit here.

