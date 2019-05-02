Topless women promote Pink Buns campaign

A hard-hitting campaign featuring photos of brave breast cancer survivors proudly showing off their mastectomy scars is set to roll out today.

The powerful photos of topless women who have had their breasts surgically removed are expected to whip up controversy, with billboard companies having already told the Breast Cancer Network Australia and Bakers Delight to send pictures of clothed women if too many people complain about their new Pink Buns campaign.

But BCNA boss Kirsten Pilatti said the photos should be confronting given more than 19,000 Australian women and men will be diagnosed with the deadly disease this year, changing their lives but also prompting them to make new "breast friends".

"When you find out you have breast cancer, your whole world is turned upside down and your support network becomes really important to you," she said.

Every bun counts

"Many people have told us they were surprised and moved by the people who stepped up and provided real support - those people who are really there for you become your 'breasties'.

"While the posters celebrate survival they also show the sometimes-confronting reality of the disease."

Mastectomy is a medical term for removing the entire breast through surgery to fight cancer.

Previous research has shown some women delay treatment after being diagnosed because of a fear of what people will think.

But the BCNA is seeking to stop patients feeling this way in partnership with Bakers Delight.

The photos of women holding pink buns to cover their breasts will feature on posters in all Bakers Delight stores across NSW this month, with each survivor holding a different type of bun or roll to underline how support after a diagnosis can come in all shapes and sizes.

All money raised through the sale of "pink fun buns" will be donated to the BCNA and $1 will be donated when supporters looking for a healthy option buy six-packs of rolls.

This year, about 19,500 Australians will be diagnosed with breast cancer, including 160 men.

It is most common cancer diagnosed in Australian women.