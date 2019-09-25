Menu
Firefighters put out a blaze that destroyed a boat in Jubilee Pocket.
'Totally destroyed': Boat fire in Whitsundays

Shannen McDonald
Monique Preston
25th Sep 2019 3:39 PM
UPDATE: A boat has been destroyed, and a second damaged in a fire in Jubilee Pocket today. 

QFES Airlie Beach station officer Rees May said the boat was "well alight" when firefighters arrived the business yard.

The boat was just a pile of rubble on the ground once the fire had been controlled. 

It is not yet known how the fire started, with investigations into the cause continuing.

An ambulance was on scene, but there were no patients. 

INITIAL: A BOAT ablaze at Jubilee Pocket has called for two fire crews at the scene.

Emergency crews were alerted at 3.11pm today, to attend the boat fire on Shute Harbour Road, near Erromango Drive in Jubilee Pocket.

Queensland Ambulance were called to the scene but remain on standby with not patients to report at this point.

