'Totally talented' duo have 'Airlie under their skin'

Airlie Beach Festival of Music founder Gavin "Butto" Butlin (left) alongside Buskers by the Creek organisers and Battle of the Buskers winners Mistram (right) and Elska (far right). Contributed

TWO up-and-coming musical legends set to feature at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music bucked the trend for a lucky Friday October 13.

Gold Coast duo Mistram and soloist Elska claimed the "Totally Talented” title at the Currumbin Battle of the Buskers last weekend.

The epic competition saw emerging artists go guitar to banjo in a thrilling busking showdown.

And Airlie Beach won't be missing out, with Buskers by the Creek and the Airlie Beach Festival of Music partnering to "amp up” the busking competition prize with the inclusion of an all expenses paid performance slot at Airlie Beach.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music founder Gavin Butlin said this would add value to the biggest festival in Airlie Beach, set to run from November 10-12.

"The talent being discovered at Buskers by the Creek is phenomenal and we're stoked to be onboard as a talent sponsor to provide further festival performance opportunities for artists,” he said.

"Ours is a festival where you get the up-and-coming unknowns beside the old legends.

"It's about introducing music lovers to new genres they might not have thought of and about discovering new talent.”

Battle of the Buskers number one act Mistram consists of "new revolution” duo Mars and Tim who can't wait to take to the stage in the Whitsundays.

"We set out wanting to play the Blues Fest and Airlie Beach Festival of Music and it was amazing,” Mars said.

"Once you get Airlie under your skin you can't really get her out.

"And it's probably one of the coolest, most laid back festivals to play at, where you can go to a pub or a cafe and bump into some famous person and just say G'Day.”

With Mistram and Elska completing the 74-band line-up which will play across 18 Airlie Beach venues, the 2017 festival is set to rock and roll.

Main stage performances will feature headliners Leo Sayer, Glen Matlock, The Chantoozies, Shannon Noll, The baby Animals, Sneaky Sound System and Monsters of Rock.

Three-day ticket passes will cost $260 while single day passes are available for $130.

For the full festival line-up or to book tickets and accommodation, contact 0408 062 816.