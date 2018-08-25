Menu
Login
Hugo Lloris has apologised for his drink-driving offence.
Hugo Lloris has apologised for his drink-driving offence.
Soccer

Tottenham and France captain charged with drink-driving

by Lyall Thomas
25th Aug 2018 1:52 PM

TOTTENHAM Hotspur and France captain Hugo Lloris has apologised for drink-driving and insisted it is "not the example I wish to set".

The 31-year-old goalkeeper will appear in court in September having been charged following a routine patrol stop in the early hours of Friday morning, local time.

Lloris did not train with the squad on Friday ahead of their trip to Manchester United, having returned home after 11am.

The France World Cup-winning captain said: "I wish to apologise wholeheartedly to my family, the club, my teammates, the manager and all of the supporters.

"Drink-driving is completely unacceptable. I take full responsibility for my actions and it is not the example I wish to set."

Tottenham said in a statement: "The club takes matters such as this extremely seriously and it will be dealt with internally".

A Metropolitan Police statement said the former Lyon keeper, of East Finchley, London, was stopped in Gloucester Place, Marylebone, central London and subsequently bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 11.

This story originally appeared on Sky Sports.

Related Items

english premier league hugo lloris manchester united tottenham hotspur world cup

Top Stories

    Local comes first in inaugural 10.5km Honeyeater trail run

    Local comes first in inaugural 10.5km Honeyeater trail run

    News TRAIL runners from all over Australia congregated at the Airlie Beach Lagoon on Sunday for the 12th Annual Run the Great Whitsunday Trail event.

    Junior cricket set to take off in October

    Junior cricket set to take off in October

    News Junior cricket set to take off in October

    Reserves fend off the Tigers

    Reserves fend off the Tigers

    News Reserves fend off the Tigers

    Runners get set for Great Whitsunday Trail Run

    Runners get set for Great Whitsunday Trail Run

    News Runners get set for Great Whitsunday Trail Run

    Local Partners