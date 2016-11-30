Touch finals thrill in penultimate round

BREAKTHROUGH: Seasame St's Natisha Morsch-Ivey running against Eclipse C on Monday night.

TOUCH: Whitsunday Touch had one of the closest rounds of final matches in its history on Monday night as all three games finished with only one try the difference in each game.

In A-grade Young Guns 4 defeated Ray White 3 to clinch their spot in the grand final.

B-grade was the highest scoring affair as Touch and Go 7 pipped Oddballs 6.

Then in C-grade Sesame St 6 defeated Eclipse C 5.

The grand finals will start at 6.30pm on Monday with a barbecue for those wanting to watch the final games of 2016.

There will be referees from Burdekin to officiate and all players are asked to be respectful of the games rules.

Registrations will take place for the 2017 competition in January and the committee asks that all teams start getting ready by ordering shirts and other equipment now.

The grand final matches: 6.30pm, C-grade, Sesame St V Hamorent. 6.30pm B-grade, Mischief Crew V Touch and Go. 7.30pm, A-grade, Wolves V Young Guns.