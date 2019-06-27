Touch football champions crowned

CHAMPIONS: Thunder secured the Whitsunday Touch A-grade mixed premiership with a 7-6 win against In The Crear.

THUNDER were crowned Whitsunday Touch A-grade mixed champions after a thrilling 7-6 grand final win against In The Crear on Monday night.

The decider was an see-sawing contest at Whitsunday Sportspark with both sides showing excellent enterprise in attack.

But in the end it was the young Thunder line-up which completed a remarkable debut season in the top flight by taking out the title.

Thunder ace Shakane Costello said the win was made more noteworthy by key absences.

"Our captain Joel Hoffmann had TAFE so he was unavailable while his brother Dylan was out through injury,” Costello said.

"Our team is made up of teenagers, so we're energetic and love touch footy.

"Everyone that was here tonight was ready to play and it was a great game against In The Crear.

"They are a very good team and it was a close game.”

Costello, who is in Year 12 at St Catherine's Catholic College, has played touch for three years.

He is also making an impact off the ground, taking on the Whitsunday Touch vice-president role and is committed to growing the sport.

"I definitely recommend touch football; you have great fun, it is a very social sport where you can play with your mates,” he said.

"It doesn't matter if you haven't played before.”

In The Crear, a team that had Whitsunday Brahmans ace Ash Little, were brave in defeat and also missing a couple of players.

The A2-grade grand final was won by Whitmonday Eagles.

Whitmonday Eagles won the A2-grade grand final. Gregor Mactaggart

The Eagles soared against an undermanned Mischief Crew 9-3.

The other decider played on a big night was the B-grade grand final won by Concrete Feet.

Concrete Feet, like Thunder, is a young team which speaks volumes for the future health of touch football in the region.

Concrete Feet took out the B-grade title in impressive fashion. Gregor Mactaggart

It also has all-round sporting talents such as Keyra Smith and sealed the title courtesy of an 8-4 triumph against a plucky Can't Touch This.

The B-grade decider certainly had the largest of the three crowds on the sidelines during the night.

Whitsunday Touch officials presented the winning teams with trophies and congratulated those players who contributed to an excellent season.

The association is holding a ladies come and try day on July 15 and preparations are already in place for the next mixed season.