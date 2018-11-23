Touch football set to welcome finals

Whitsunday Touch Association is getting set for finals time.

Whitsunday Touch Association is getting set for finals time.

TOUCH FOOTBALL: It's finals time in Whitsunday Touch with the last round of regular season games completed this week.

A-grade

Despite missing a number of players, Ray White 9 continued their late season form with a very close fought win over Eclipse A 8, while Young Gunz 10 accounted for a depleted New Team 6.

B-grade

Vogue Interiors 4 went down to Eclipse B 6, but will still maintain the number one spot for the finals.

Other results saw Mantra 7 defeated Mischief Crew 6 and Try-ranasaurous Rex 9 defeated Airlie Mixed 7.

C-grade

As expected Concrete Feet 12 defeated Shirtfront Stingers 0, Whitmonday Eagles 7 defeated Full Boar 3 and Eclipse C 9 defeated Whitehaven Adventures 7.

As mentioned last week, this season the committee have decided that the two top teams in C-grade will be playing off against the two bottom teams in B-grade (B/C grand final).

This means there will be four grades (A, B, B/C and C-grades) and more teams will have the chance to play in their respective grand finals.

Reminder to all teams that any player that has not registered on our website will not be permitted to take part in the finals.

Draw for Monday, November 26:

5pm

Juniors Under 10, 12 and 14

6pm

F1: Ray White v Young Gunz. Ref: JB/Concrete Feet (A-grade major semi).

F2: Eclipse A v New Team. Ref: Sam/John (A-grade minor semi).

F3: Whitehaven Adventurers v Shirtfront Stingers. Ref: Full Boar /Try-ranasaurous Rex (C-grade minor semi).

7pm

F1: Full Boar v Eclipse C. Ref: Coen/Shirtfront Stingers (C-grade major semi).

F2: Vogue Interiors v Try-ranasaurous Rex. Ref: Sam / John (B-grade major semi).

F3: Concrete Feet v Whitmonday Eagles. Ref: Ray White / Young Gunz (B/C-grade minor semi).

8pm

F1: Mischief Crew v Eclipse B. Ref: Sam/John (B/C-grade major semi).

F2: Mantra v Airlie Mixed. Ref: Eclipse A/Vogue (B-grade minor semi).