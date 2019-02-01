Touch footy for Collinsville

READY TO PLAY: Dylan Brown, Wade Tindale and Nigel Henry are happy a touch football competition is set to start up in Collinsville.

ORGANISED sport is set to return to Collinsville with the town's first touch football competition to launch on Monday.

Up to nine teams are set to take part in the competition which will run for 17 weeks from February to May.

Teams will play six-a-side and consisting of men, women and juniors drawn from across the community.

Collinsville Touch competition committee member Dylan Brown said everyone was really excited that there was finally some organised sport in the town.

"The competition will be mixed; there will be four male (teams) and two female (teams) on the field at all times,” he said.

"It will be six aside on the field but teams generally will have between 10 to 12 players registered.”

The league came about after a need for organised sport in Collinsville was identified.

After establishing an association late last year, a committee was formed to establish a league.

"We were just a group of mates,” Mr Brown said.

"We just kind of decided we'd like to play a bit of touch footy and there ended up being a fair bit of interest among the town so we thought 'why don't we don't run a competition?.”

Mr Brown said the league was so far made up of four mining teams, two school teams and teams from other areas of the community.

"It's a good opportunity to improve a bit of physical health and do a bit of socialising as well,” he told the Bowen Independent.

"There are a few teams that look strong, some of the mining teams look strong.

"We'll have to see who takes it out.”

Mr Brown said registrations were still open and people could express interest by contacting him on 0477 701 305.