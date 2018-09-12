Touch footy news and draw

TOUCH: The Junior teams just missed out after hard-fought matches last week.

TOUCH: The Junior teams just missed out after hard-fought matches last week. Contributed

THE junior touch footy teams travelled away to Bowen on Sunday for the Junior Carnival to play against teams from Bowen and the Burdekin.

Against strong opposition, the Under-12s just missed out on a place on the finals while the Under-14s went down to Burdekin in the final.

The Under-10s played well throughout the day and were unlucky to come away without the win after a close fought final against Burdekin.

It was a great experience for everyone involved and well done to all the junior players who participated.

The draw for Monday, September 10 is as follows:

5pm Juniors Under-10, 12 and 14

6pm C Grade

- F1: Full Boar v Whitehaven Adventures ref Sam

- F2: Concrete Feet v Eclipse C ref Bernard

- F3: Shirtfront Stingers v Whitmonday Eagles ref John / Coen

7pm A Grade

- F1: New Team v Eclipse A ref T-Rex / Mischief Crew

- F2: Young Gunz v Ray White ref Sam / John

8pm B Grade

- F1: Mischief Crew v Try-ranasaurous Rex ref Eclipse A / New Team

- F2: Eclipse B v Airlie Mixed ref Sam / John

- F3: Vogue Interiors v Mantra ref Bernard