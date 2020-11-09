Menu
A number of Mackay players took part in the carnival at Rockhampton at the weekend.
Touch player’s infectious disease could spread to Mackay

Tara Miko
9th Nov 2020 10:45 AM
PARENTS of Mackay children who played at a touch carnival in Rockhampton are being advised a young boy has developed chickenpox after the weekend event.

The Rockhampton Touch Association was notified an Under-10 player at the Red Rooster Junior Carnival has chickenpox.

The carnival fielded a total of 107 boys and girls teams from Mackay to Childers, with the head of Mackay Junior Touch Association confirming local players took part.

The MJTA shared the Rockhampton association's post, which advised the young boy's rash appeared on Saturday with his parents initially thinking it was a rash from the heat.

"But overnight it became obvious it was Chickenpox and he did not attend on Sunday," the post, shared on the MJTA Facebook page, read.

"We apologise for any consequences that may occur and sincerely hope everyone stays safe.

"We spent weeks working on measures to minimise the spread of another virus so it is our hope these measures will work as well for this one."

MJTA president Jason Miller said while the association did not field official teams in the carnival, a number of Mackay-based players did play at the weekend.

Chickenpox is a notifiable disease and latest figures from the Mackay Hospital and Health Service reported 224 cases for the year, up from an average of 168 for the same period last year.

Six cases were reported in the MHHS district in the week to October 26.

