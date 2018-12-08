Touch teams set for grand finals action on Monday

TOUCH FOOTBALL: Young Gunz had a comfortable win in the Whitsunday Touch A-grade preliminary final 10 tries to 2 against Eclipse A who were missing several key players.

Young Gunz will now face off against Ray White in the A-grade decider on Monday night.

The top-flight grand final promises to be an entertaining battle with both sides boasting attacking quality..

The A-grade decider will start at 7.45pm.

In B-grade, Try-ranasaurous Rex scored two late tries to secure the win over Mantra 5 tries to 3 after the two teams had been evenly matched for most of the game.

The B-grade grand final between Vogue Interiors and Try-anasaurous Rex starts at 6.15pm.

In the B/C-grade game of the night, the experience of the Mischief Crew team showed through as they pulled away to a four-try lead at half-time with a mix of solid defence and a smart attacking game.

The second half was even at two tries all as Whitmonday Eagles fought hard to the last, but were unable to overcome the first half deficit.

Final score:

Mischief Crew 7 Whitmonday Eagles 3.

Mischief Crew will play Concrete Feet in the grand final at 7pm.

In C-grade Whitehaven Adventures proved too strong for Eclipse C winning 9 tries to 5 to move through to the grand final against Full Boar at 7.45pm.

Whitsunday Touch football grand final schedule

Monday, December 10

6.15pm

B-grade

Vogue Interiors v Try-ranasaurous Rex

7pm

B/C-grade

Concrete Feet v Mischief Crew

7.45pm

A-grade

Ray White v Young Gunz

C-grade

Full Boar v Whitehaven Adventures