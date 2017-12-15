Touching tribute to region's Zonta founder

IN MEMORY: Pam's family and Zonta members with the plaque at Cannonvale State Primary School.

WHITSUNDAY Zonta Club has erected a memorial plaque in honour of founder Pam Graham in Cannonvale State Primary School's new reading room.

Ms Graham, who passed away at age 76 in April, was principal of Cannonvale State Primary School from 1989 until 2005.

The plaque reads: "The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go.”

Zonta spokeswoman Wendy Downes said MsGraham loved Dr Seuss and it felt appropriate to include a quote from him in her honour.

Ms Downes said MsGraham - or Pam as she was more fondly known - was a much-loved member of the Whitsunday community.

Members of the local Men's Shed pitched in to lend a hand to create the reading room tribute by painting the new patio.

"The reading room memorial is a way to recognise Pam's contribution to the school through her much-loved Zonta club,” Ms Downes said.

Zonta is a global organisation of professional women working together to advance the status of women worldwide through service and advocacy.